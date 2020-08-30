Menu
Elnora Lucretia TURNER
TURNER
TURNER - Elnora Lucretia (nee Browning)
Entered into eternal rest August 24, 2020, at the beautiful age of 102. Loving wife of the late Archie Turner Sr.; dearest mother of Zelma Turner (late Wiley H. Jr.) Simmons, Archie Turner Jr. and the late Marlene Reed Coto; cherished grandmother of Wiley H. Simmons III, Jaman Simmons, Aaron Turner and Tatum Okeke; sister of Annie Young; also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her extended family of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Monday, August 31, 2020, 4PM-7 PM and Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 11 AM-12 Noon at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Tuesday at 12 Noon. Reverend Richard Allen Stenhouse officiating. Entombment Rosewood Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
