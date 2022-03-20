Menu
Eloise BOWMAN
BOWMAN - Eloise
March 15, 2022; beloved wife of James D. Bowman; dearest mother of Lisa (Richard) Harden, Amy (Thomas) MacNab, John (Cynthia) Gerber, Shawn (Sarah) Bowman, Mary (Rob) Goodwin, Heather Wilson, Brooke Bowman and Todd (Mary) Bowman; cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of David Cantara, Gail Winters, Suzie Walp, Bruce Cantara, Mary Beth Grusendorf and predeceased by her siblings Dick, Bill and Timothy Cantara; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held a at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eloise's name to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements by Spallino - Amigone Funeral Home. Share condolences online at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
