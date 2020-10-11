SCOTT - Elsa Helen
(nee Bolden)
Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born on April 29, 1929, to Edith (nee Harper) Bolden and Benjamin Willis Bolden of Niagara Falls, NY, where she spent her childhood among six siblings and received her education. Hard work paid off and she became the first African-American to graduate from the nursing program at Niagara University, Niagara Falls, NY. Following graduation she worked for a short period of time in the Operating Room at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in the Falls. It was there that she was invited to "round out" an ethnically diverse group who were called for active duty to an Army MASH unit. She was deployed during the Korean Conflict, between 1951-1953, advancing to 1st Lieutenant nurse stationed at Landstuhl Army Medical Center, Germany. Upon returning stateside and following a brief stint working in New Jersey, she took a position as a staff nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Buffalo, NY, eventually breaking ground to become the 2nd African-American head nurse at the VA. She retired from the VA in May 1984 as Head Nurse of the rehabilitation ward concluding 32 years of government service. She is survived by her youngest daughter, Lisa Willis of Chicago, IL; a brother Curtis Bolden of North Carolina; and several adult nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first born daughter, Linda (Willis) Rowser, aged 49; a granddaughter Jocelyn Renee Rowser, aged 19; a 1st husband and father of her children Everett Charles Willis and her 2nd husband John Robert Scott; four siblings, younger brothers Benjamin and Darwin and older sisters Edna and Edith. Her final resting place will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY, in the everlasting company of a sister, Edith and brother-in-law Roscoe James and husband John Scott. May God find her worthy of his good favor. The hills are alive with the sound of her music. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. All services will be held Privately by the immediate family. Please share memories and condolences on Elsa's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
