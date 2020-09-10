Menu
Elsie A. MUELLER
MUELLER - Elsie A.
(nee Condon)
September 7, 2020, loving mother of Wendy (Christopher) (Sid) Persichini; dearest grammy of Chelsea (Mark Oyer) Persichini; beloved gigi to Maya Oyer; sister of the late Mary Ann Hensel and Kathleen (Mike) Urban; also survived by nieces and nephews. At Elsi's request, no services will be held. Memorial Tributes, may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm and Carlton Street, Buffalo, NY 14263. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.
