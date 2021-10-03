Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elsie CHLUDZINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Chludzinski - Elsie
(nee Wainwright)
September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; devoted mother of Susan Murak, Irene (late Wayne Graham) Kavanaugh, and late Robert Chludzinski; loving grandmother of William (Jessica) and Jennifer Murak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden), Friday, October 8, from 10 AM-11 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.
2005 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Oct
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.
2005 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sue, Reenie and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of your mom over the years from family celebrations, picnics, camping at Allegany State Park, etc. She was a remarkable woman.
Alex Szkolnyj
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results