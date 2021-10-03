Chludzinski - Elsie
(nee Wainwright)
September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; devoted mother of Susan Murak, Irene (late Wayne Graham) Kavanaugh, and late Robert Chludzinski; loving grandmother of William (Jessica) and Jennifer Murak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden), Friday, October 8, from 10 AM-11 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.