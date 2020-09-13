FECHTER - Elsie M. (nee Schubbe)

September 11, 2020, beloved wife of the late George V. Fechter; dear mother of Michelle Fechter, Margaret "Peggy" (Michael) Bartz, Laura (David) Filler and Rene (Cindy) Fechter; survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one sister; predeceased by one brother and two sisters. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill Rd., Lancaster, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., on Tuesday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times. Mrs. Fechter was a member of the Java Lake Conservation Club.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.