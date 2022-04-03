Menu
Elsie Marie STAMLER
March 31, 2022, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Harry T. Stamler; mother to Kathleen, Linda, the late Theresa and Tracey Stamler; grandmother to Amanda Stamler-West, Jacob Stamler, Conor (Theresa) Bryan and Tessie Bryan; great-grandmother to Donte and Zion West. Elsie is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Friends may call Tuesday, 6-8 PM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd. Please share your online condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
