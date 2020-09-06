MOON - Elvira "Vera"
(nee Girardin)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 3rd 2020. Beloved wife of the late James L., Sr.; loving mother of James L., Jr.; Mary (Thomas) Burns, Ann (Joseph) Sikora, Paul (Diane) Moon and Kathleen (Michael) Crocker; dearest grandmother of eleven, great-grandmother of ten, great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Melvin (Shirley), Roy (Carolyn), Leon, Gloria, John, late Cletus and the late Richard; also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R. C. Church, Lancaster, Friday morning, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at a charity of choice
. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.