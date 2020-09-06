Menu
Elvira "Vera" MOON
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1929
DIED
September 3, 2020
MOON - Elvira "Vera"
(nee Girardin)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 3rd 2020. Beloved wife of the late James L., Sr.; loving mother of James L., Jr.; Mary (Thomas) Burns, Ann (Joseph) Sikora, Paul (Diane) Moon and Kathleen (Michael) Crocker; dearest grandmother of eleven, great-grandmother of ten, great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Melvin (Shirley), Roy (Carolyn), Leon, Gloria, John, late Cletus and the late Richard; also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R. C. Church, Lancaster, Friday morning, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at a charity of choice. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii R. C. Church
, Lancaster, New York
She was a sweet but strong-willed lady. We had a few adventures together that were always fun. She will be missed
Marianne Hein
Friend
September 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to all. I remember her well during the the day of Ann and Roger. Our mothers were a hoot!
Sharon Teagarden-King
September 5, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. Many good memories around the fire at camp.
Roger and Darlene Teagarden
Family
September 5, 2020
Dear Family, we are so sorry for your loss. We loved Aunt Vera for the special person that she was. We will miss her dearly. Prayers and hugs for everyone
Terry, Rob, Timothy, Ashley, Samantha, and Patrick Covert
Family
September 4, 2020
Please except our deepest sympathies in the loss of your mother. Such a beautiful and precious lady. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers
John and Darla Roe
Friend
September 4, 2020
we'll be talking
Leon yarrington
Brother
September 4, 2020
Oh folks, I’m very sorry for your loss. What a very sweet and lovely lady!! Love and hugs and may the memories of your mom, grandma and sister be a comfort to you at this time!! John and Pam Kimble and family
John and Pam Kimble
Family
September 4, 2020