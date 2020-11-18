Menu
Emanuel "Manny" CIULLA
November 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Chella) Ciulla; dearest father of Lynn (Tom) Caulfield, Nancy (John) Janak and Jerry (Judi) Ciulla; loving Papa of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (cor of Red Jacket Pkwy.). Restrictions limit the number of people in the funeral home. Face masks are required. Thank you for your patience. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, on Thursday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
