Emil J. KOLPACK
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
KOLPACK - Emil J.
Age 65, passed peacefully at Erie County Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda and an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Emil served as a corpsman in the United Stated Navy. He worked for over 25 years at Goodyear/Dunlop where he was well known and respected. Emil is predeceased by his loving wife of 31 years, Lynne L. Kolpack (Lewis); by his siblings Shayne and Patricia Kolpack, and Michelle Aubuchon (Kolpack); caring father of Adam (Rebecca) and Eric Kolpack, and Jacob Osher; loving grandfather to Preston, Tyler, Abigail, and Elijah Kolpack, and Papa Emil to many other children over the years. He will be dearly missed by many lifelong friends, relatives, and co-workers. Friends and family may call at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, located at 1241 Oliver St. at the corner of Ward Road, on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers to Eric and Adam and grandchildren. Hey CUZ. We waited to long. We never got through the pictures or got together
Janine Miller
Family
June 27, 2021
