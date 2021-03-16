GUZMAN
Unexpectedly, March 13, 2021, age 70. Beloved husband of Maria Pacheco; devoted father of Llasmin (Jean-Paul) Chaine, Lystan Orsini-Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes-Pacheco; loving grandfather of Gabriel and Sybella; dearest brother of William (Judy), Jose (Nancy), Maria, Eugenio Jr., Jesus, Roberto (Penny) Fuentes and the late Isabel Voros; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at W. Ferry St.). Funeral Services to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Emilio was retired from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. He was an active member of the Hispanic community, was a passionate advocate for education, avid gardener, and enjoyed music, books and coffee. Please share memories and condolences on Emilio's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.