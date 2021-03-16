Menu
Emilio FUENTES GUZMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
GUZMAN
FUENTES GUZMAN - Emilio
Unexpectedly, March 13, 2021, age 70. Beloved husband of Maria Pacheco; devoted father of Llasmin (Jean-Paul) Chaine, Lystan Orsini-Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes-Pacheco; loving grandfather of Gabriel and Sybella; dearest brother of William (Judy), Jose (Nancy), Maria, Eugenio Jr., Jesus, Roberto (Penny) Fuentes and the late Isabel Voros; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at W. Ferry St.). Funeral Services to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Emilio was retired from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. He was an active member of the Hispanic community, was a passionate advocate for education, avid gardener, and enjoyed music, books and coffee. Please share memories and condolences on Emilio's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara J. Bono
March 17, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I worked with Emilio at OCFS. What I remember most about him was his love for his family and his passion for gardening. He always gave me advice on how to get orchids to bloom again. May you keep his memories close to your heart.
Karen Walkowiak
March 16, 2021
