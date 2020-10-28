SLOWIK - Emily A. (nee Grabowski)
October 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Peter Slowik; dear mother of Monica (Matthew Jaracz) and Wayne (Carolyn Park) Slowik and mother-in-law of Lynn; loving grandmother of Joel, Angela and Tara and five great-grandchildren; sister of Melanie (Chester) Gromek and the late Helen (late Anthony) Mleczko, Florence (late Walter) Juszkiewicz, Verna (late Fred) Jarzyniecki and Walter (Delphine) Grabowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban
Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union at Genesee St.) on Friday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at chapel. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.