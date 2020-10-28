Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emily A. SLOWIK
SLOWIK - Emily A. (nee Grabowski)
October 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Peter Slowik; dear mother of Monica (Matthew Jaracz) and Wayne (Carolyn Park) Slowik and mother-in-law of Lynn; loving grandmother of Joel, Angela and Tara and five great-grandchildren; sister of Melanie (Chester) Gromek and the late Helen (late Anthony) Mleczko, Florence (late Walter) Juszkiewicz, Verna (late Fred) Jarzyniecki and Walter (Delphine) Grabowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban
Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union at Genesee St.) on Friday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at chapel. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.