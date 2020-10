SLOWIK - Emily A. (nee Grabowski)October 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Peter Slowik; dear mother of Monica (Matthew Jaracz) and Wayne (Carolyn Park) Slowik and mother-in-law of Lynn; loving grandmother of Joel, Angela and Tara and five great-grandchildren; sister of Melanie (Chester) Gromek and the late Helen (late Anthony) Mleczko, Florence (late Walter) Juszkiewicz, Verna (late Fred) Jarzyniecki and Walter (Delphine) Grabowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George UrbanBlvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union at Genesee St.) on Friday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at chapel. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com