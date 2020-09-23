Menu
Emily Barber-Dubois HAWTHRONE
BARBER-DUBOIS - Hawthorne E.
Stockbridge, VT, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. They lived a passionate and creative life, and were the kind of friend you knew you were lucky to have. They are survived by their mother Linda, brother Matt, wife Marjanna and baby daughter Lucy Danger, their sister-in-law Britt, and their niece Geneva, as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Please visit the guestbook online at www.daysfunerals.com for full obituary. There are no plans for a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to OUTright Vermont.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
