Gonsiorek - Emily
(nee Gawlak)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. "Curly" Gonsiorek; daughter of the late Frank and Stephania (nee Pruchnicki) Gawlak; dear sister of the late Adeline (late Frank) Jakubowski, late Joseph (Sally), Edward, Walter and Stanely Gawlak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday morning, at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.