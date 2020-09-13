Menu
Emily GONSIOREK
Gonsiorek - Emily
(nee Gawlak)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. "Curly" Gonsiorek; daughter of the late Frank and Stephania (nee Pruchnicki) Gawlak; dear sister of the late Adeline (late Frank) Jakubowski, late Joseph (Sally), Edward, Walter and Stanely Gawlak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday morning, at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219
Sep
15
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219
