Emily PRZEWLEKLY
PRZEWLEKLY - Emily
Of Buffalo, at the age of 96, on November 19, 2020. Sister of the late Jane (late Lawrence) Mead, the late Eugenia (Theodore) Krzywicki and the late Chester Przewlekly; aunt of Donna M. Raneses, Robert J. Krzywicki and the late Daniel T. Krzywicki. Services by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000), will be private. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
