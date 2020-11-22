PRZEWLEKLY - Emily
Of Buffalo, at the age of 96, on November 19, 2020. Sister of the late Jane (late Lawrence) Mead, the late Eugenia (Theodore) Krzywicki and the late Chester Przewlekly; aunt of Donna M. Raneses, Robert J. Krzywicki and the late Daniel T. Krzywicki. Services by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000), will be private. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.