EVANCO - Emma Louise
January 7, 2022. Passed away peacefully in her home with family present, as she desired and deserved.She was born to Charles F. Mooney and Florence (nee Royle) Mooney on February 2, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, where she lived her entire life. Raised during the Great Depression, she was brought up not to impose on people, but rather to place others' needs before her own, which she practiced throughout her life. Emma graduated from Lafayette High School in 1946, having twice received the Jesse Ketchum award for academic excellence. In 1956, she married John R. Evanco and went on to raise six children in her beloved Parkside home, in which she lived for sixty years.Her kindness and generosity towards others made her a second mother to many sons in the nighborhood. Her family was the joy of her life and her dining room table was the centerpiece of her inexhaustible hospitality and exquisite cooking. She loved having coffee with friends and family and was a member of the Bishop's Committee for fifty years. Emma was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharist Minister at St. Vincent DePaul church. Her love for the arts led her to usher at Studio Arena Theatre and attend countless plays and Buffalo Philharmonic performances.Later in life, Emma was the key to reconnecting her family to their Irish and English roots and relatives. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, strength and generosity. She is reunited with her late son, Michael Evanco (Noreen), and survived by her daughter, Mary Evanco-Caryk (Rosty), and her sons, David Evanco (Kimberly), Mark Evanco (Amber), Christopher Evanco (Gina), and Kevin Evanco. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Tuesday from 4 to
7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark's Church (401 Woodward Ave. Buffalo, NY 14214) on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.