Emma Gene LONG
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LONG - Emma Gene (nee Davis)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Blumer Long; devoted mother of Norris Long, Denise (Hamlet) Levy, Iris Long, and the late Jackie, Ronald and Sonya Long; adored grandmother of Ivory, Justin (Celia), Sydney, Brian, and Deana; cherished great-grandmother of Zaiden Nelson; loving daughter of the late Shelly and Lizzie Davis; dear sister of the late Abraham Davis, Creta Mae Barber, Marvene Jackson, and Catherine Riley. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
