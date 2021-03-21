Menu
Emma A. TAYLOR
TAYLOR - Emma A. (nee Brose)
Age 94, of Derby, NY. Passed peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at home with her family. Beloved wife of the late Donald Taylor; dear mother of Sara (John) Newcomer, James Hoefner, Sally (late Peter) Fite, Sandie (Todd) Tobin, Susan Hoefner; stepmother of Craig and Marcia Taylor; grandmother of many grand and great-grandchildren; sister of Millie (late John) Enney and the late Doris Schieder; survived by many nieces and nephews. Emma was very active in the Evans Center Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and Evans Home Bureau. Mom, you will be dearly missed, RIP, and you will remain in our hearts forever. Funeral services private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Such a lovely lady and neighbor ... always enjoyed our conversations at the mailroom . R.I.P. Emma ...you earned your wings .
Rita Ambrose
March 21, 2021
