KESTER - Emma W.
(nee Wittmeyer)
Of Boston, NY, September 30, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Robert W. Kester; loving mother of Donald (Mary) Kester, Richard (Virginia) Kester, William "Bill" (Susan) Kester, Larry (Karin) Kester, Lynette "Lynn" (Jack) Fagnan, Mary Ann (Jim Occipinto) Doyle and Kathy Kester; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Emma worked side by side with her husband and family on their dairy farm. Her memberships included the Boston Fire Co. auxiliary, St John the Baptist R.C. Church of Boston, where she was very active for many years in the Altar and Rosary Society, the Boston Young at Heart Seniors, and a former member of the WNY Snowmobile Club of Boston. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed playing cards. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd, Boston, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at noon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Boston Volunteer Fire Co. or St. John the Baptist R.C. Church of Boston, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be expressed at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com