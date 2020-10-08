Menu
Emma W. KESTER
1921 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1921
DIED
September 30, 2020
KESTER - Emma W.
(nee Wittmeyer)
Of Boston, NY, September 30, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Robert W. Kester; loving mother of Donald (Mary) Kester, Richard (Virginia) Kester, William "Bill" (Susan) Kester, Larry (Karin) Kester, Lynette "Lynn" (Jack) Fagnan, Mary Ann (Jim Occipinto) Doyle and Kathy Kester; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Emma worked side by side with her husband and family on their dairy farm. Her memberships included the Boston Fire Co. Auxiliary, St. John the Baptist R.C. Church of Boston, where she was very active for many years in the Altar and Rosary Society, the Boston Young at Heart Seniors and a former member of the WNY Snowmobile Club of Boston. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing cards. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 12 Noon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Boston Volunteer Fire Co. or St. John the Baptist R.C. Church of Boston, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be expressed at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist RC Church
6895 Boston Cross Road, Boston, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Our sympathy to the family and friends of Emma Kester. Rest In Peace Emma =O
Frank and Barb Widerman
October 5, 2020
A.Emmie, I hope you are now resting in peace with Uncle Bob. Please say "HI" to all of my family members there in heaven. You have been a SPECIAL lady and Aunt. I will miss your birthday and holiday cards along with the occasional phone calls. You will be surely be missed by many. I and Phil send our sympathy and condolences to your entire family. Keeping everyone in my prayers. You can pray for me too. Love and Miss you. ....Agnes and Phil Brodzinski, St.Petersburg, Florida
agnes Brodzinski
Family
October 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the Kester family. Aunt Emma was a great lady. She loved her family and loved to play cards. It was a true shame that she was quarantined the last 6 months of her life but she never complained and always had a smile. She will be missed. Loved ya Aunt Emma. So long but never goodbye.
Shirley Hadley
Family
October 4, 2020