A.Emmie, I hope you are now resting in peace with Uncle Bob. Please say "HI" to all of my family members there in heaven. You have been a SPECIAL lady and Aunt. I will miss your birthday and holiday cards along with the occasional phone calls. You will be surely be missed by many. I and Phil send our sympathy and condolences to your entire family. Keeping everyone in my prayers. You can pray for me too. Love and Miss you. ....Agnes and Phil Brodzinski, St.Petersburg, Florida

agnes Brodzinski Family October 5, 2020