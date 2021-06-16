WATSON - Emma Pearl
(nee Moses)
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away June 10, 2021, at age 92. The daughter of the late Horace and Athie Moses was born in Rome, GA. Grieving Emma's passing is a host of loving family, friends, and church family. The family will be present Friday, June 18, 2021 for a 10AM wake followed by Emma's homegoing service at 11AM at Metropolitan U.M.C, 657 Best St., corner of Herman St. Arrangements entrusted to BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY, 14206. Please share condolences online at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.