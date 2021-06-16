Menu
Emma Pearl WATSON
FUNERAL HOME
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
347 Peckham Street
Buffalo, NY
WATSON - Emma Pearl
(nee Moses)
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away June 10, 2021, at age 92. The daughter of the late Horace and Athie Moses was born in Rome, GA. Grieving Emma's passing is a host of loving family, friends, and church family. The family will be present Friday, June 18, 2021 for a 10AM wake followed by Emma's homegoing service at 11AM at Metropolitan U.M.C, 657 Best St., corner of Herman St. Arrangements entrusted to BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY, 14206. Please share condolences online at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Wake
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
657 Best St, Buffalo, NY
Jun
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Metropolitan U.M.C
657 Best St., corner of Herman St. , Buffalo , NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
With Heartfelt Sympathy. Please know that you are in our thoughts and in our prayers.
Cynthia Atkinson
Family
June 17, 2021
