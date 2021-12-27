Menu
Emmanuel S. "Gabby" HAYES
December 24, 2021.Beloved husband of Sandra Hayes; devoted father of Anthony Hayes, Gina Hayes, and Holly (Brett) Walentynowicz; step-father of Marissa, and Erik Kozerski; loving grandfather of Austin, Anthony Jr., Brooke, Brynne, and Sophia; dear brother of Josephine Hartsel, Dave (Nancy) Brown, Karla (Curtiss) Hayes, Valerie (Terry) George, late Leroy Kurt, late Franklin (Margaret) Hayes, late Bonnie Hayes, and the late Dorothy Paruso; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Hayes was a Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Wednesday, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held in Pennsylvania with military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.
