Horn - Emmett W.
September 12, 2020 at age 91 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Schultz) Horn. Also survived by close family friends, Fred (Beth) Oliver. Emmett enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Visitation on Monday from 2-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. Share condolences online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.