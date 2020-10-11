Giacomini - Enrico L.
Of Hamburg, NY, October 7, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Rosalia (nee Likar) Giacomini; loving father of Luciano (Susan) Giacomini, Rita (Anthony) Szkatulski, Laura (Paul) Lovern, Claudia (late George) McLaughlin and Anna (Howie) Wallach; cherished grandfather of Michelle (Maurice) Dalton, Renee (Dr. David) Crooks, Jason (Kim) McLaughlin, Adam (Kristie) McLaughlin, Andrea Szkatulski, Julie (Ryan) DiGrace and Matthew Giacomini; adored great-grandfather of David, Julia, Rosalia, Anna, Ty, Sam, Juliana and Ryan. Private Wake and Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.