ARENDAS - Eric J.
Of Lockport, passed away December 28, 2021. Born October 21, 1976 in Greensburg, PA. He is the son of Terri (Jack Downes) Randolph Arendas and the late Stephen Arendas. Eric previously worked for Aspire of WNY and recently was a volunteer at Compeer Niagara. He loved his animals and music. Eric enjoyed sports and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Besides his mother, Eric is also survived by his siblings Stephanie (Matthew) Peterson, Jon, Justin, and Alicia Downes; several aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, and two nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, January 6th, from 4-7 PM, in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport where Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Compeer Niagara, Mental Health Association in Niagara, 36 Pine Street, Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. We face the path of time. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.