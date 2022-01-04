Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric J. ARENDAS
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
ARENDAS - Eric J.
Of Lockport, passed away December 28, 2021. Born October 21, 1976 in Greensburg, PA. He is the son of Terri (Jack Downes) Randolph Arendas and the late Stephen Arendas. Eric previously worked for Aspire of WNY and recently was a volunteer at Compeer Niagara. He loved his animals and music. Eric enjoyed sports and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Besides his mother, Eric is also survived by his siblings Stephanie (Matthew) Peterson, Jon, Justin, and Alicia Downes; several aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, and two nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, January 6th, from 4-7 PM, in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport where Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Compeer Niagara, Mental Health Association in Niagara, 36 Pine Street, Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. We face the path of time. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prudden And Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
This world is a much poorer place with you not in it. Thank you so much for caring & consideration for Lea Hark at Aspire. It was wonderful to talk with you. You really did care. Godspeed to your soul.
Andres Hark
Work
January 6, 2022
Alicia Howard
January 5, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss. Eric will be greatly missed we had built a friendship that was very special to me . I am so glad we had the chance to do some things together meet for coffee & go to Duffs for wings which we both love ... My time spent with him was special and I will never forget it. Eric had a great smile , he Talked about how much he loved watching impractical jokers and how we both said it didn´t matter if they were repeats because they still made us laugh ... His love for his family & his Screamo music to his crazy cat... Eric will be forever missed. RIP
Kathy DeMeester
Friend
January 4, 2022
Katherine Demeester
January 4, 2022
Chicago - Make Me Smile
Niccele
January 4, 2022
Eric was always a Loving, Caring, Soul. He was sensitive and cared deeply about people. He will be deeply missed. Listen to each other, Care about each other. God Bless Eric and God Bless each and Everyone.
Pat
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results