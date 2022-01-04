I´m so sorry for your loss. Eric will be greatly missed we had built a friendship that was very special to me . I am so glad we had the chance to do some things together meet for coffee & go to Duffs for wings which we both love ... My time spent with him was special and I will never forget it. Eric had a great smile , he Talked about how much he loved watching impractical jokers and how we both said it didn´t matter if they were repeats because they still made us laugh ... His love for his family & his Screamo music to his crazy cat... Eric will be forever missed. RIP

Kathy DeMeester Friend January 4, 2022