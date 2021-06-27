Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric J. BECKMAN
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
BECKMAN - Eric J.
June 22, 2021, age 59. Loving father of Daryn, Donald, Zachary, Jacob and Emily; beloved friend of Kimberly A. Stribing; dear son of Robert G. and Carol Ann (nee Peters) Beckman; caring brother of Tammy (Sue Gorski) Beckman, Andrea Krickovich, Lauri Argentieri, Bonnie (Joe) Sileo, Alex (Lisa) Beckman, Danielle Haen, Robert (Jodi) Beckman and the late Robin (David) Waldmiller; also survived by his former wife Tammy L. Beckman, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry about Eric, He was a good man. Never had the chance to thank him for reaching out to my brother, in his time of need. Thank you Eric. God bless
Mark Greiner
School
June 29, 2021
Tammy and Emily, We are so sorry for your loss.
Gary and Becky Cian
June 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Gail Wojtowicz
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results