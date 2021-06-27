BECKMAN - Eric J.
June 22, 2021, age 59. Loving father of Daryn, Donald, Zachary, Jacob and Emily; beloved friend of Kimberly A. Stribing; dear son of Robert G. and Carol Ann (nee Peters) Beckman; caring brother of Tammy (Sue Gorski) Beckman, Andrea Krickovich, Lauri Argentieri, Bonnie (Joe) Sileo, Alex (Lisa) Beckman, Danielle Haen, Robert (Jodi) Beckman and the late Robin (David) Waldmiller; also survived by his former wife Tammy L. Beckman, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.