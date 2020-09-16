GAULT - Eric C.

September 13, 2020. Correctional Officer of Gowanda Corrections Facility. Beloved husband of Valerie A. Gault; loving father of Eric, Candace and Jordan; grandfather of Destiny, Mya, Kevin, Alana, Jordan; brother of Ricky (Antoinette), Maurice, Modell (Freddie Mae), Veronica, Michelle, Winifred Gault, Darryl, Marquita, Earl and Rai Graham; survived by a host of loving family and friends. Wake Monday 10 AM, Funeral 11 AM, at the MacAlpine Presbyterian Church, 2700 Bailey Avenue, corner of Manhart Avenue. Arrangements Alan R. Core Funeral Home.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.