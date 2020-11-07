Menu
Eric C. HODGINS
HODGINS - Eric C.
November 4, 2020, age 32. Beloved son of Rodger D. (Paula Wiglusz) Hodgins and the late Tina M. Marotta; caring brother of Melissa (Josh) Bates and Merisa (Lucas) Price; dear friend of Paige LaMarco; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). If desired, donations may be made to Narcotics Anonymous. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.
