REINHART - Eric D.
Suddenly, October 23, 2020, of Holland, NY. Beloved husband of 23 years to Janet (nee Beresford) Reinhart; loving father of Erica (Patrick) Hanley and Jennifer Reinhart; cherished grandfather of Liam, Julia, Olivia and Ryan; devoted brother of Jeffrey (Stephanie), Randy and Douglas Reinhart; also survived by many relatives and fantastic friends. Eric was a recent retiree of Moog, Inc. East Aurora. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. A donation in Eric's name may be made to ECMC or the charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.