KNIGHT - Eric Dean
Age 58, passed away on October 27, 2020, after struggling with a prolonged illness. He was born November 6, 1961 in Buffalo, NY to Dr. Ovid Knight and Sally Loree. Eric grew up in both Franklinville, NY and Cuba, NY with his parents and younger brother Kurt.Eric went on to graduate from Hobart College in the spring of 1983. He took with him a love for the saxophone, jazz, literature and writing but ultimately began his life-long career as a financial advisor. Described by many as a youthful and competitive spirit, Eric not only excelled in his career, but he thrived playing in his many hobbies. When frisbee, football, basketball, sailing, skiing or any other sport were involved, he was overjoyed. The days spent in the backyard at his home on Lapp Road were his most cherished. For anyone that knew Eric, taking care of the property was where he found the most satisfaction - and on nights when he allowed himself to relax, you could find him by the grill, overlooking the pool, making the most perfect batch of barbecue ribs. Eric always smelled of mint gum and clean after-shave. He found his peace watching the stars at night at Cuba Lake, swinging on the hammock in the backyard, camping at Watkins Glen, and mostly, being with his family. He loved his children fiercely and treasured the time he spent with them. Eric raised his family with his wife Renee A. Knight for 32 years in Clarence Center, NY. He is survived by Renee, his two children Samantha and Mitchell, his brother and sister-in-law Kurt and Deirdre, and his two nephews Konnor and Kolton - all loved him dearly and will never forget his absurd wit, undoubtable charm, and undying love for them. A private family memorial will be held in lieu of a service. If you wish to pay your respects, please do so by making a donation to https://hungryformusic.org/make-a-dedication-donation/
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.