SCHWARZOTT - Eric E.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Felschow) Schwarzott. Devoted father of Joseph Timpanaro, Angel (Craig) Bouquin, James Timpanaro, Anthony Timpanaro and father-in-law of Vicki Martinez. Cherished grandfather of Keegan (Lyndsey) Timpanaro, Kira Timpanaro, Corinne (Eric) Drmota, Daina (Owen Rogers) Bouquin, Justine Bouquin, Louisa Timpanaro, Marcie (Jerry) Quinn, Nina Timpanaro, Lucas Timpanaro and Ilysa Timpanaro. Adored great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Michael and Eileen Schwarzott. Dear brother of Roger (Janice) Schwarzott, Barbara (Gabe) Gabrielli, Susan (late Robert) Shepherd, Mary (late Paul) Schwartzott, late Ronald (late Mary Ann) Schwarzott, late Robert (late Dolly) Schwarzott and the late Mitch Schwarzott; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Friday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Griffins Mills Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.