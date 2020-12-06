Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eric J. HELDA
HELDA - Eric J.
Unexpectedly, November 29, 2020, age 50, of Cornelius, NC, formerly of Cheektowaga; loving husband of Jessica Grigg; beloved son of Lorraine (nee Zgoda) and the late Richard; dear brother of Mark and Thomas (Lisa); uncle of Laura, Renee and Nicholas. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no prior visitation. Private services held by the family with entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A public Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Eric was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.