HELDA - Eric J.
Unexpectedly, November 29, 2020, age 50, of Cornelius, NC, formerly of Cheektowaga; loving husband of Jessica Grigg; beloved son of Lorraine (nee Zgoda) and the late Richard; dear brother of Mark and Thomas (Lisa); uncle of Laura, Renee and Nicholas. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no prior visitation. Private services held by the family with entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A public Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Eric was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.