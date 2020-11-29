Menu
Eric J. MARDOCCO
MARDOCCO - Eric J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. Roberts; son of Kathryn E. (Hammond) Geraci and the late Joseph Mardocco; brother of Mark (Margie) Golombeck, Christine and Jason Mardocco; also survived by nieces. No prior visitation. Private Services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
