MARDOCCO - Eric J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. Roberts; son of Kathryn E. (Hammond) Geraci and the late Joseph Mardocco; brother of Mark (Margie) Golombeck, Christine and Jason Mardocco; also survived by nieces. No prior visitation. Private Services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.