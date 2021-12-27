KOHLMEIER - Eric J. December 25, 2021, of East Eden, NY. Beloved husband of Cynthia (Mammoser) Kohlmeier. Dear father of Jake Kohlmeier. Son of Rita (Talandiewicz) and the late Harvey Kohlmeier. Brother of Gail (Floyd) Puffer, Kristie (John) Snyder, and Kris Kohlmeier. Survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, from 3 PM to 8 PM, at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said at 6 PM. Come as you are, camo and work clothes welcomed. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, in Eric's memory.
Cindy & Jake, we are so sorry to hear of Eric´s passing. You are both in our thoughts & hope you find peace through your family and friends.
Bob & Kathy DeGroat
December 31, 2021
Cindy and Jake you are both in our thoughts and prayers.
Colleen Gaglione
December 29, 2021
Cindy, We were so sorry to hear of Erics passing. Our deepest sympathy to you and Jake.
Sonny & Peggy Wierzba
December 29, 2021
Cindy & Jake, we are so sorry for your loss, he will be sadly missed & forever in our hearts.
Larry & Tina Snyder
Friend
December 29, 2021
Oh Eric. I so wish we were having a beer right now at hunting camp in Lyndon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cindy, Jake and your extended family. I've heard that jobs aren't a thing in heaven so you'll have plenty of time to build that cabin you wanted. Love and miss you my friend. Heavens gain. Till we meet again.
Chuck and Michelle Bagley
Friend
December 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Phil & Ellyn Charette
Family
December 28, 2021
May God bless Eric in heaven. He was good man, and I really got to know him in our younger days. Our prayers go out to Eric and his family. May his family find peace in knowing he is with our dear Lord.
Fred Strozewski
Friend
December 28, 2021
Our sincere condolences Eric will be missed
Jack&Sharon Palmer
Friend
December 27, 2021
Hank and I are so sad for you and Jake.
Roxanne L Mroz
December 27, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Cindy. Hugs to you.
Your cousin Barbara McMurray
Family
December 27, 2021
My condolences !
Lori misquadis
Friend
December 27, 2021
my sincere condolences. Eric always made Dave's day when he would stop by to say hi. He will be missed,