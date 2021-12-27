KOHLMEIER - Eric J.

December 25, 2021, of East Eden, NY. Beloved husband of Cynthia (Mammoser) Kohlmeier. Dear father of Jake Kohlmeier. Son of Rita (Talandiewicz) and the late Harvey Kohlmeier. Brother of Gail (Floyd) Puffer, Kristie (John) Snyder, and Kris Kohlmeier. Survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, from 3 PM to 8 PM, at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said at 6 PM. Come as you are, camo and work clothes welcomed. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, in Eric's memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.