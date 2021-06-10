NAEGELY - Eric Christopher
Suddenly, June 5, 2021, age 51. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (nee Falgiano) Naegely; devoted father of Gabrielle and Alexandra; dearest brother of Aaron (Kate) Naegely and Jonathan Naegely; dear son-in-law of Michael (Linda) Falgiano and Linda (Gary) Skura; brother-in-law of Jill Falgiano; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Saturday from 9-11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Mental Health Advocates of WNY at 1021 Broadway St., 5th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14212 or https://mhawny.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.