Eric Christopher NAEGELY
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
NAEGELY - Eric Christopher
Suddenly, June 5, 2021, age 51. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (nee Falgiano) Naegely; devoted father of Gabrielle and Alexandra; dearest brother of Aaron (Kate) Naegely and Jonathan Naegely; dear son-in-law of Michael (Linda) Falgiano and Linda (Gary) Skura; brother-in-law of Jill Falgiano; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Saturday from 9-11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Mental Health Advocates of WNY at 1021 Broadway St., 5th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14212 or https://mhawny.org/. Share memories and condolences on Eric's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
I had cases with Eric throughout my years of practice and he was always a true gentleman while at the same time acting in the best interests of his client. He always had a smile on his face when he came to depositions and he was a pleasure to talk with and share a story or two after we were finished. My condolences to family. May God Bless all of you.
John Ballow
June 12, 2021
