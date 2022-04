NESS, Eric Christopher -

It's been 3,288 days since we have seen that smile that could light up a room. Your love for life and your unwavering ability to see the best in people is missed greatly. We see you in your children every day and that is the greatest gift you could of left us. The world is a better place because you were in it, we miss you every minute of every day.

LOVE, YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.