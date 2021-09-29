PARKINSON - Eric R.

September 27, 2021, age 74, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Judy A. (nee Blumen) Parkinson; dearest father of Erica Kuras and Natalie Parkinson; dear grandfather of Chloe and Noah; brother of the late Virginia Miller and Steven (Christine) Parkinson; brother-in-law of Jeanne Cook and Joni Perlino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, October 1st, from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where prayers will be said on Saturday at 12 Noon and from St. Mother Teresa Parish at 12:30 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.