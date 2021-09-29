Menu
Eric R. PARKINSON
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
PARKINSON - Eric R.
September 27, 2021, age 74, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Judy A. (nee Blumen) Parkinson; dearest father of Erica Kuras and Natalie Parkinson; dear grandfather of Chloe and Noah; brother of the late Virginia Miller and Steven (Christine) Parkinson; brother-in-law of Jeanne Cook and Joni Perlino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, October 1st, from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where prayers will be said on Saturday at 12 Noon and from St. Mother Teresa Parish at 12:30 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Oct
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Oct
2
Service
12:30p.m.
Saint Mother Teresa Parish
496 Terrace Boulevard, Depew, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have been friends since 5th grade at Dodge Elem. You were a boy who was polite, kind and had integrity. Those traits were part of the man, husband, father and friend you became. You will be missed
Pat McCarthy
January 2, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear about your father. I just heard about his passing. My love and prayers go out to the Parkinson family & especially my girl Chole
Cathy Clunie
October 11, 2021
