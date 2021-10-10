PUTNAM - Eric F.Age 92, of Tonawanda, passed peacefully on October 2, 2021. Eric was the devoted husband of 67 years to his wife, Rosemary (nee Choboy) Putnam; loving father of Eric (Mary Lempko), Keith (late Diana), Randal (Camille) and Kenneth (Karen); cherished grandfather of Kiersten, Chelsea, April Rogers, Autumn Redder, Jacob, Charice, Allen, Adam, Ben, Ashley, Morgan, Miranda and Michael; adored great-grandfather of Winter; son of the late Merle and Helen (nee Houston) Putnam; dear brother of Donna and the late John, Merle, James and Richard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eric served in the Army, 3rd Infantry Division, during the Korean War. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer, Tool and Die designer. He was fascinated with how things worked; always creating and reinventing the wheel. When the pandemic hit, Eric got his sewing machine and made masks for all of his family and friends; mailing them throughout the country. Eric was an avid kite flier, swimmer and walker. He loved life and adventure, never one to sit still. There was always a spark in his eyes and you knew he was thinking or up to something. His smile was infectious. He touched many lives with his kindness and love. Special thanks to all who helped keep him happy and comfortable, especially Lisa, Alyssa, Kristen and Stacy. Also, thank you to Hospice for all of the great work that you do. Services held privately for the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Online condolences at