Buffalo News
Eric E. TAYLOR
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
TAYLOR - Eric E.
Of South Buffalo, NY, January 6, 2022. Loving son of the late Carmelo Mercado and Pamela R. Taylor; brother of Edna M. Ripley and Jessie C. Taylor; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
