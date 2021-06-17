WEISEDEL - Eric
June 15, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 38 years. Loving husband of Jenni (Baker) Weisedel; cherished father of Morgan and Evan Weisedel; son of Edwin and Lisa Weisedel; son-in-law of Greg and Holly Baker; brother of Corynn McCowen and Brittany Racinowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Eric was a member of the North Collins Emergency Squad and Volunteer Fire Dept. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.