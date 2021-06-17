Menu
Eric WEISEDEL
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
WEISEDEL - Eric
June 15, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 38 years. Loving husband of Jenni (Baker) Weisedel; cherished father of Morgan and Evan Weisedel; son of Edwin and Lisa Weisedel; son-in-law of Greg and Holly Baker; brother of Corynn McCowen and Brittany Racinowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Eric was a member of the North Collins Emergency Squad and Volunteer Fire Dept. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. & Mrs. Weisedel, I am so sorry to hear about this. Eric and your family are in my thoughts. Please do not hesitate to let me know if I can help in any way.
Robert Hauk
Friend
July 15, 2021
Dear Lisa and Ed, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts. Love, Kim
Kim Neifer Caldwell
Family
June 25, 2021
To the Weisedel family,
I know there are no words to ease your sorrow right now. Just know I am holding your family in my thoughts. Sending you light and love,
Karen
Karen Neifer
Family
June 25, 2021
The Sporer Family
June 17, 2021
Dear Ed and Lisa I am so sorry to hear about Eric, my prayers and thoughts are with you and Eric's family at this trying time.
Greg Norton
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your families loss. My deepest condolences.
Janet Gray
Friend
June 17, 2021
Brian Van Splunder
Coworker
June 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We know he is with his best friend Jason who will show him the way ❤❤
Carol Purdy
Family
June 16, 2021
Sending our love and deepest sympathy

The Fox Family
Russell Amber Aj Jensen Callie
June 16, 2021
Your entire family is in my thoughts and prayers...
Jill De Santis
Teacher
June 16, 2021
