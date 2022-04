WEISEDEL - EricJune 15, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 38 years. Loving husband of Jenni (Baker) Weisedel; cherished father of Morgan and Evan Weisedel; son of Edwin and Lisa Weisedel; son-in-law of Greg and Holly Baker; brother of Corynn McCowen and Brittany Racinowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Eric was a member of the North Collins Emergency Squad and Volunteer Fire Dept. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com