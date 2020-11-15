SCHULTZ - Erik D.
Of North Tonawanda, passed away following an unexpected illness on November 10, 2020. Son of Wreatha (nee Siebert) Harvey and the late Bruce Schultz; brother of Kelly (Randy) Garrow and Wreatha (Ramon Wright) Oliver; also survived by nieces, a nephew, cousins and many friends. If desired a donation may be made in Erik's memory to Buffalo General MICU. Please contact Kelly Garrow at [email protected]
for donation information. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.wattengel.com
for online condolences and guests registry.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.