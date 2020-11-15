Menu
Erik D. SCHULTZ
SCHULTZ - Erik D.
Of North Tonawanda, passed away following an unexpected illness on November 10, 2020. Son of Wreatha (nee Siebert) Harvey and the late Bruce Schultz; brother of Kelly (Randy) Garrow and Wreatha (Ramon Wright) Oliver; also survived by nieces, a nephew, cousins and many friends. If desired a donation may be made in Erik's memory to Buffalo General MICU. Please contact Kelly Garrow at [email protected] for donation information. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.wattengel.com for online condolences and guests registry.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
