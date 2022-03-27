Menu
Erika M. BECKER
BECKER - Erika M.
March 19, 2022 of Buffalo, NY. Born May 19, 1938 in Trier, Germany to the late Robert and Gertrud Becker. Loving mom of James (Tatiana) Liebrecht, Brenda Liebrecht Mazzone, late John Liebrecht, Vera Liebrecht and Tina (James) Wagner. Cherished Oma of Zachary, Sara, Kayla, Michael, Anthony, Leo, Alex and the late Nicole. Great Oma of Matthew. Survived by brother Gunter Becker of Germany. Erika was a longtime bartender of Club Chit Chat, Buffalo. We will miss your Love, Strength and Laughter that can fill a room like no other. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
