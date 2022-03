DENTON - Erika E.

(nee Lodwigs)

Born in West Germany in 1947, and came to the US at an early age. She passed away May 24, 2021, at age 73. She will be missed by family and care takers. Funeral service scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 12 Noon at BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave., Buffalo 14215.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.