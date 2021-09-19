Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ermina L. GRECO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GRECO - Ermina L.
(nee DeMarchi)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James A. Greco, Sr. Devoted mother of Mary Hales, Barbara Greco, Martin (Debra) Greco, James M. Greco, late Sarah Greco and the late Donna Marie Greco. Cherished grandmother of Keith (Rebecca) Hales, Kyle (Lynne) Hales, Garret Greco and Braxton Greco. Adored great-grandmother of Luke, Allie, Jackson and Lucia. Loving daughter of the late Mario and Seconda DeMarchi. Dear sister of the late Lelio, late Armando (late Angela) and the late Richard (Geraldine) DeMarchi. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday, September 24th from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday, September 25th, at 11:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT GUESTS PLEASE WEAR FACE COVERINGS BOTH AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN CHURCH. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:45a.m.
St. Mark Church
401 Woodward Ave, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Barb I'm so very sorry to hear of your mother's passing! I'm sure being 3,000 miles Way only adds to your grief. I will remember you and your mother in my prayers.
Bill Vaughan
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results