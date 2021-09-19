GRECO - Ermina L.
(nee DeMarchi)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James A. Greco, Sr. Devoted mother of Mary Hales, Barbara Greco, Martin (Debra) Greco, James M. Greco, late Sarah Greco and the late Donna Marie Greco. Cherished grandmother of Keith (Rebecca) Hales, Kyle (Lynne) Hales, Garret Greco and Braxton Greco. Adored great-grandmother of Luke, Allie, Jackson and Lucia. Loving daughter of the late Mario and Seconda DeMarchi. Dear sister of the late Lelio, late Armando (late Angela) and the late Richard (Geraldine) DeMarchi. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday, September 24th from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday, September 25th, at 11:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT GUESTS PLEASE WEAR FACE COVERINGS BOTH AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN CHURCH. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.