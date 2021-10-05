MEINDL - Erna F.
(nee Neumeier)
October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late much loved Richard Meindl; mother of Helga (late Thomas) Thurnherr, Rick (Barb) Meindl and the late dearly missed son Anthony Meindl; cherished Oma of Josette (Mike) Lucarelli, Danielle (Larry) Schaller, Tom (Dawn) Thurnherr, Anthony (Amber Punaro) Meindl, and Amber (Jay Woodworth) Meindl; great-grandmother of Riley, Camryn, Austin, Luke, Brooklynn, Matthew, Madison, Brynn, Bristol, Joshua, Canaan and Colton; survived by one brother, Engel Neumeier in Germany and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at Sacred Heart of Jesus, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, Wednesday, 11 AM. No prior visitation. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.