TRUSKOWSKI - Erna(previously Wolf, nee Oberdaner)Of Blasdell, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Wolf and the late Chester Truskowski; loving partner of the late Louis Celli; devoted mother of Ursula (Daryl) Gigante, Judith (Jerry) Lake, Evelyn (Bob) Kuhn and Gunter (Pauline) and Margit (Fredy) of Austria; cherished grandmother of Kristofer (Joann) Gigante, Eric (Maggie) Gigante, Jonathan Lake, and Ian (Sheila) Kuhn; great-grandmother of Francesca Gigante and Connor and Gertrude Kuhn; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family in Austria as well as many other family and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com