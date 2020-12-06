Menu
Erna TRUSKOWSKI
TRUSKOWSKI - Erna
(previously Wolf, nee Oberdaner)
Of Blasdell, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Wolf and the late Chester Truskowski; loving partner of the late Louis Celli; devoted mother of Ursula (Daryl) Gigante, Judith (Jerry) Lake, Evelyn (Bob) Kuhn and Gunter (Pauline) and Margit (Fredy) of Austria; cherished grandmother of Kristofer (Joann) Gigante, Eric (Maggie) Gigante, Jonathan Lake, and Ian (Sheila) Kuhn; great-grandmother of Francesca Gigante and Connor and Gertrude Kuhn; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family in Austria as well as many other family and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
