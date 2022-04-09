Menu
Ernest R. BROWN
BROWN - Ernest R.
April 5, 2022, of Elma, at age 85. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Trznandel) Brown; devoted father of Shelly (late William Chapman) and Shannon (Keith) Ayers; loving grandfather of Shawnte (Keith) Sevigny, Catherine, and McKenna Ayers; cherished great-grandfather of Mya and Milannia; dear brother of Maureen (Rick) Chmelko, the late Timothy (Chieko) Brown, and Terrence (Pam) Brown; brother-in-law of Christine (Bob) Mulch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Ernie was a devoted husband and father. His heart was broken when he lost the love of his life, Pat, after 54 years. As a father, he showed love, guidance, and constant support for both Shelly and Shannon. Ernie loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his granddaughters, Cate and McKenna, play sports. He also loved times in Maine with his granddaughter, Shawnte, and great-granddaughters, Mya and Milannia. "Coach Brown", coached for 25 years at Iroquois Central, affecting everyone he came in contact with. His personality, his smile, and his heart captivated kids, friends, and family. He will forever be immortalized on the wall of fame at Iroquois. We, as a family, were lucky to call him, "daddy", "papa", and "coach". The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 PM, at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., (at Girdle Rd.) where Services will follow at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private. Share condolences at
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.
