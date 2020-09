Biccs - Ernest D., Jr.Of Lackawanna, NY, September 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Isabell (nee Selvaggio) and Ernest Biccs; loving brother of Helen (Robert) Kellogg, Claudia (Ray) Grala, Paula (Ray) Skalski and Joanie (Brian) Marks; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com