Ernest D. BICCS Jr.
Biccs - Ernest D., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Isabell (nee Selvaggio) and Ernest Biccs; loving brother of Helen (Robert) Kellogg, Claudia (Ray) Grala, Paula (Ray) Skalski and Joanie (Brian) Marks; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
