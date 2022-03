DODD - Ernest V.

Of Hamburg, NY, February 3, 2021. Loving husband of the late Aubrey B., Dodd; dearest father to Beverly Ann Zier and the late Ernestine Edwards and Robert Dodd; cherished grandfather to five grandchildren and great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren. Services to be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.