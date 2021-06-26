Menu
Ernest C. "Ernie" DUMA
Duma - Ernest C. "Ernie"
Of Orchard Park, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Zygmunt) Duma; loving father of Carol Ann (Richard) Siller and Elaine (James) Pinski; cherished grandpa of Amanda Pinski and Jonathan (Justyna) Pinski and Kevin Siller, and Cassie Siller; dear brother of the late Edwin (Lorraine) Duma, Joan, Pearl (late Joseph) Kaleta, Claudia, and Helen Duma; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please assemble at the Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Mr. Duma was a proud Army Veteran, member of the Matthew Glab American Legion Post #1477, and USWA Local #2604. Please share your memories and condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dear Betty, Elaine & Carol Ann, So sorry to hear the news about Ernie. He was a good man! Please accept my most heartfelt condolences. May he rest in God´s eternal peace in the arms of the angels. Lots of love from Debbie Kij Johnson in Sarasota
Debbie Kij Johnson
Friend
June 27, 2021
Mrs Duma, Carol & Elaine My deepest sympathies. My prayers are with you at this sorrowful time.
Kathy Antonik-Capodicasa Charlotte, NC
June 26, 2021
