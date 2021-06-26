Duma - Ernest C. "Ernie"
Of Orchard Park, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Zygmunt) Duma; loving father of Carol Ann (Richard) Siller and Elaine (James) Pinski; cherished grandpa of Amanda Pinski and Jonathan (Justyna) Pinski and Kevin Siller, and Cassie Siller; dear brother of the late Edwin (Lorraine) Duma, Joan, Pearl (late Joseph) Kaleta, Claudia, and Helen Duma; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please assemble at the Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Mr. Duma was a proud Army Veteran, member of the Matthew Glab American Legion Post #1477, and USWA Local #2604. Please share your memories and condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.